Army announces three senior leadership appointments

A new 3-star Commander Allied Rapid Reaction Corps bringing his focus on modernisation and fighting power to the Army’s principal contribution to NATO – the ARRC

A newly titled 3-star Commander Land Forces with a global remit for operations, training, and warfare development

A newly appointed 3-star Deputy Chief of the General Staff will be the personnel lead for the Army, and enhance the relationship between the Army, Industry, and the National Armaments Directorate

In addition to direct responsibilities to the Chief of Defence Staff and Supreme Allied Commander Europe in NATO, all three 3-star officers (Lieutenant Generals) will work to the Chief of the General Staff, General Sir Roly Walker KCB, DSO, ADC Gen

Lieutenant General Mike Elviss CB MBE. MOD Crown Copyright.

Lieutenant General Mike Elviss CB MBE is to succeed Lieutenant General Sir Ralph Wooddisse KCB CBE MC as Commander Allied Rapid Reaction Corps in late March 2026. This marks a pivotal moment in British Army leadership, with Lt Gen Elviss transitioning seamlessly from his role as Commander Field Army to take command of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC). It underscores the Army’s commitment to continuity and excellence at a time of heightened strategic importance.

Lt Gen Elviss assumed command of the Field Army, headquartered in Andover, in March 2024, following his tenure as Chief of Staff (Operations) at the Permanent Joint Headquarters in Northwood. His leadership as Commander Field Army has been transformative, marked by an unwavering focus on doubling the Field Army’s fighting power and lethality. By equipping soldiers with cutting-edge technology and fostering a force that is stronger, leaner, and more agile, he has ensured the Army is prepared to meet the complex challenges of modern warfare.

Now, as he takes up the role of Commander ARRC at Imjin Barracks in Gloucestershire, Lt Gen Elviss steps into a position of critical importance for both the British Army and NATO. His appointment comes at a time when NATO is reinvigorating its focus on Corps-level warfighting, and his leadership will be instrumental in advancing the UK’s role as a leader in NATO. This transition represents a key milestone in delivering on the UK’s commitments to the Alliance and strengthening collective defence.

Lt Gen Elviss said:

It is a huge privilege to be selected as COMARRC at such a critical and exciting time, as the UK begins to meaningfully deliver on its commitments as one of NATO’s Strategic Reserve Corps.

Al Carns, Minister for the Armed Forces said:

The security environment doesn’t stand still, and neither can we. Appointing Lieutenant General Mike Elviss as COMARRC is a clear signal of the UK’s commitment to NATO — not just in words, but in the quality of the leadership we’re putting forward. He takes command of a Corps that is sharper and more lethal than ever, and he has the experience and the drive to keep it that way. I want to pay tribute to Ralph Wooddisse for everything he has delivered in command.

Lieutenant General Zac Stenning, CB, OBE. MOD Crown Copyright.

The British Army is taking a decisive step in reinforcing the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC) as NATO’s principal warfighting formation, with both the 1st and 3rd Divisions set to come under its operational command. This move expresses the Army’s commitment to strengthening NATO’s collective defence posture and enhancing its ability to respond to emerging threats.

As part of this deliberate shift, Lieutenant General Zac Stenning CB OBE, currently Director of Cyber and Specialist Operations Command, will assume the newly titled role of Commander Land Forces (CLF). The change in title reflects the Army’s focus on being able to scale and adapt to the demands of modern warfare.

In this capacity, Lt Gen Stenning will help prepare and generate Land Forces at home, to NATO, and across the globe. He will also spearhead training and warfare development across the entire Army, ensuring it remains at the cutting edge of modern military capability.

Reflecting on his appointment, Lt Gen Stenning said:

I am honoured and excited to be returning to the Army after two years in Cyber and Specialist Operations Command. I look forward to accelerating the modernisation of our Land Forces in support of Defence through the integration of advanced technology, innovative tactics, and the dedication of our brilliant soldiers and officers. Together, we will deliver the most capable Land Forces wherever our Nation needs its Army.

Lieutenant General Simon Hamilton CBE. MOD Crown Copyright.

Further strengthening the Army’s leadership team, Lieutenant General Simon Hamilton, CBE, has been appointed as the new Deputy Chief of the General Staff, succeeding Lieutenant General Sir David Eastman, KBE.

In his new role, Lt Gen Hamilton will lead the Army’s Force Design, overseeing the Army’s personnel and capabilities, thus ensuring soldiers are equipped to fight and win both now and in the future. He will continue to build on his extensive relationships with industry through the newly established National Armaments Director Group, driving investment in a modernised force that leverages survivable, autonomous, and disposable attack systems.

Lt Gen Hamilton said:

I am honoured, following the conclusion of my tenure as CEO Defence Equipment & Support, to become the next Deputy Chief of the General Staff. It is an enormous privilege to have been appointed to this role. I much look forward to returning to the Army Headquarters and supporting CGS in transforming the Army’s lethality.

These leadership changes mark a seminal moment for the British Army, as it transforms its capabilities and strengthens its role within NATO.

Together, these leaders will ensure the Army remains a formidable and adaptable force, ready to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.