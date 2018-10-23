Armistice 2018

Sunday 11 November 2018 marks the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice.

The day will recognise the significance of the end of the First World War, and the sacrifice made by so many men and women during this period.

If you’re holding a commemorative or bell-ringing event marking the centenary of the end of the First World War, you can add your event to the Armistice 100 Map where you can also search for local events near you.

Further information