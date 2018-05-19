Armed Forces proud to take part in Royal Wedding

Today 250 members of the Armed Forces are on parade in Windsor to help celebrate the Royal Wedding of HRH Prince Henry of Wales and Ms Meghan Markle.

The Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force are all providing ceremonial support to mark the occasion. Units that hold a special relationship with Prince Harry were chosen at the request of Kensington Palace. Some of the troops performing ceremonial duties today served alongside Prince Harry during his ten years in the Army.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

I am proud that so many servicemen and women from the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force will take part in the ceremonial aspects of the Royal couple’s wedding day. For the whole country this is a joyous occasion and the presence of our troops reminds our nation and the entire world of the special and unique relationship between our Armed Forces and the Royal family.

Captain William Calder, who commanded a Half Company of 3 Regiment Army Air Corps lining the streets during the carriage procession, said:

It’s an honour for us to be on parade in Windsor today, helping the man we knew as Captain Wales celebrate an important day for him and his family. I hope the ceremonies we take part in today will help the whole country celebrate this happy occasion.

From 9.30am this morning, the Band of the Irish Guards entertained crowds as they gathered to watch events unfold around Windsor.

The State Trumpeters of the Band of the Household Cavalry then played fanfares in St George’s Chapel to mark the arrival of HM The Queen and Ms Meghan Markle ahead of the wedding service.

Members of the Household Cavalry lined the steps of St George’s Chapel as the guests left the wedding service. After the service, a Travelling Escort of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment accompanied the bride and groom during the carriage procession through Windsor.

The streets inside Windsor Castle were lined by servicemen and women from Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving, 30 Commando IX Group the Royal Marines, The 1st Battalion Irish Guards, 3 Regiment Army Air Corps, 1st Battalion The Royal Gurkha Rifles, and personnel from RAF Honington.

Prince Harry joined the Army in 2005 and was commissioned as an Officer in 2006 after training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He joined The Blues and Royals, one of two regiments in the Household Cavalry, in April 2006. Prince Harry served in the Army for ten years, undertaking two tours of Afghanistan and rising to the rank of Captain.

Both Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have shown their continued support for serving Armed Forces personnel and veterans in their benevolent work, most recently in their support of the Invictus Games Foundation.