Armed forces parliamentary scheme group visits British forces in the Falklands Islands

As part of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme (AFPS), a group of MPs and peers were received at the Mount Pleasant Complex (MPC) for four days.

The visitors spent time with soldiers, sailors, and aviators at the British Forces South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI) base, which is administered by Strategic Command, to better understand the issues that affect the Armed Forces community.

The trip started off with a tour of a Royal Navy vessel, HMS Medway, where the group met the Ship’s Company.

Next, they spent some time with the newly-arrived Roulement Infantry Company, provided by the British Army’s 1st Battalion Scots Guards, on the Onion Ranges training area.

There the group observed virtual and live firing demonstrations using rifles and pistols, before spending a night under the stars to try out night vision devices.

Close to the heart of any Scots Guardsman, a battlefield study of Mount Tumbledown saw the party given an overview of the famous 1982 battle.

Next on the agenda was a trip to the RAF’s 1435 (Typhoon) Flight, where they were shown around one of the fighter aircraft permanently stationed at MPC; the RAF then flew the group over the islands on an A400M Atlas transport.

The party was also shown the Resident Sky Sabre Battery (RSSB), the British Army’s newest air defence system, at Poon Hill and observed the Bristow Search and Rescue (SAR) helicopters which work alongside the military.

A meeting with local dignitaries in the territory’s capital, Stanley, concluded the AFPS visit to the Falklands and the hosting service personnel can reflect on a job well done.