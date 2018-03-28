Armed Forces' contribution to the Royal Wedding announced

The Ministry of Defence is pleased to confirm details of the contribution of members of the Armed Forces to the wedding of HRH Prince Henry of Wales and Ms Meghan Markle on 19 May 2018.

Units that hold a special relationship with Prince Harry will provide ceremonial support at the wedding and during the carriage procession at the request of Kensington Palace. More than 250 members of the Armed Forces will perform ceremonial duties at the wedding.

Members of the Household Cavalry will form a staircase party at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle as part of the wedding. The State Trumpeters and a Captain’s Escort from the Household Cavalry will also provide ceremonial support.

Prince Harry joined The Blues and Royals in April 2016 and served with the Household Cavalry Regiment, undertaking two tours of Afghanistan and rising to the rank of Captain.

Streets within the precincts of Windsor Castle will be lined by members of the Windsor Castle Guard from 1st Battalion Irish Guards, and by Armed Forces personnel from the following units:

Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving

Prince Harry is Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving.

Royal Marines

Prince Harry is Captain General Royal Marines, after succeeding the Duke of Edinburgh in the role in December 2017.

3 Regiment Army Air Corps

Prince Harry served as an Apache Pilot in Helmand Province, Afghanistan with 662 Squadron, 3 Regiment Army Air Corps.

The Royal Gurkha Rifles

Prince Harry served with the 1st Battalion The Royal Gurkha Rifles in Afghanistan in 2007.

RAF Honington

Prince Harry is Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington.

Musical support to the street liners will be provided by the Band of the Irish Guards.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, Chief of the Defence Staff, said:

I am proud that members of the Armed Forces have been asked to take part in the ceremonial celebrations taking place on the royal couple’s wedding day. It is a happy occasion for the whole country and reminds us of the role the Armed Forces play in marking important events in the life of the nation. I am particularly pleased to hear that members of the Armed Forces who have a close relationship with Prince Harry will be taking part. Servicemen and women from the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force will all be honoured to offer their support.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: