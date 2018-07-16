Are you a GeoTech and PropTech start-up looking for funding?

Location and property data start-ups could be in line to receive funding, business support and the strategic backing of Ordnance Survey and HM Land Registry.

Start-ups using location or land and property data in their products and services can now apply to the Geovation Programme and applications to the Programme close on Monday 27 August. If selected, the start-ups will each receive up to £20,000 in funding and a range of resources and services, including access to experienced software developers, geospatial expertise from Ordnance Survey, property expertise from HM Land Registry, and mentoring to assist with business proposals and investor relationships.

Geovation has been specially designed to offer the best possible support to SMEs, start-ups and individuals that are using geospatial technology and data to create new products and services. In two years it has supported 72 new start-ups, which has created 152 new jobs and seen the companies raise £17m in investment. Those on Geovation’ s Programme have been using location and property data and new technologies to help transform a variety of sectors, including property, mobility and transport, infrastructure, energy, health and connectivity.

Orla Shields is the founder of GetRentr, a PropTech company using artificial intelligence to track all UK property licensing regulations and consultations in real-time to ensure property portfolios are compliant. After a successful application, Orla’s company was selected to join the Geovation Programme. In the twelve months that have followed, Orla and GetRentr have raised over £500,000 in funding and are currently working with letting agents and landlords via a partnership with the National Landlord Association. GetRentr is also about to launch a partnership with ARLA, the largest association of lettings agents in the UK.

Orla says of Geovation:

Geovation has been life changing. The grant money has helped us do things we couldn’t have done while we were waiting to secure our investment. Free office space in Clerkenwell is a major benefit for any business - early stage or not. It’s great environment, with numerous other inspiring start-ups in a similar field. Geovation’s network and connections with major people in this industry and in the government is priceless to us. The team is very pro-active, and their support and experience is really helpful and always available. One of the best benefits has been the ability to use Ordnance Survey and HM Land Registry data. This gives us the option to reach out to more people who are looking to invest and be strategic with their portfolios. It has also helped us predict where regulations will be implemented. Overall, the culture at Geovation is one of collaboration and support.

Jillian Kowalchuk, whose safety app, Safe & The City, launched in March this year and already has thousands of users, was another accepted onto the Geovation Programme. Jillian says:

Geovation is filled with world-class minds and inspiring businesses. I have received a lot of support in growing my business during the Geovation programme. The resources to learn, create and test during critical stages of business. They actively promote, connect and raise their accelerator’s profile to give you and your business a great head start. It is an amazing community to learn and be inspired by on a daily basis.

Head of Geovation, Alex Wrottesley, said:

We offer a founder-friendly environment, great mentors, support from Ordnance Survey and HM Land Registry, high-quality workshop content and, almost uniquely, a dedicated software development team in house, who work hand in hand with our companies to build and release their first products. This is something very few accelerators can offer and it means the businesses joining us can move faster and further than they otherwise would have been able to. We’re very much future focused and are looking forward to meeting and working with next group of Programme members and being a part of their story and them ours. We can’t wait to meet them.

Geovation is an Ordnance Survey Initiative in association with HM Land Registry, which is dedicated to supporting open innovation and collaboration using location and property data. Location is at the heart of many of the most successful digital products and services. Land and property is the foundation of our national economy.

About HM Land Registry

HM Land Registry is a government department created in 1862. It operates as an executive agency and a trading fund and its running costs are covered by the fees paid by the users of its services. Its ambition is to become the world's leading land registry for speed, simplicity and an open approach to data.

HM Land Registry safeguards land and property ownership worth in excess of £4 trillion, including around £1 trillion of mortgages. The Land Register contains more than 25 million titles, which show evidence of ownership, for some 85% of the land mass in England and Wales.

