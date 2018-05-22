Press release

April 2018 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in April 2018.

Published 22 May 2018
From:
HM Land Registry
April Transaction Data

In April:

  • HM Land Registry completed more than 1,625,090 applications to change or query the Land Register
  • the South East topped the table of regional applications with 373,677

The transaction data shows HM Land Registry completed 1,625,098 applications in April compared with 1,688,244 in March and 1,386,147 last April, of which:

  • 346,788 were applications for register updates compared with 359,219 in March
  • 804,157 were applications to get an official copy of a register compared with 824,859 in March
  • 196,560 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 211,464 in March
  • 28,161 were postal applications from non-account holders, compared with 26,228 in March

Applications by region and country

Region/country February applications March applications April applications
South East 376,385 384,760 373,677
Greater London 313,340 337,656 314,534
North West 185,253 193,405 184,504
South West 158,433 159,147 159,528
West Midlands 143,338 142,764 140,096
Yorkshire and the Humber 122,513 128,654 121,756
East Midlands 115,725 119,374 115,347
Wales 74,301 76,650 75,111
North 71,772 75,246 73,765
East Anglia 71,764 70,448 66,644
Isles of Scilly 75 79 69
England and Wales (not assigned) 70 61 67
Total 1,632,969 1,688,244 1,625,098

Top 5 local authority areas

Top 5 local authority areas February applications Top 5 local authority areas March applications Top 5 local authority areas April applications
Birmingham 26,256 Birmingham 26,895 Birmingham 25,990
City of Westminster 21,991 City of Westminster 24,562 City of Westminster 22,505
Leeds 18,730 Leeds 19,505 Leeds 18,630
Manchester 16,972 Manchester 17,708 Manchester 16,698
Cornwall 16,606 Cornwall 17,174 Cornwall 16,343

Top 5 customers

Top 5 customers February applications Top 5 customers March applications Top 5 customers April applications
Enact 50,488 Enact 50,160 Enact 48,943
Optima Legal Services 27,904 Optima Legal Services 28,113 Optima Legal Services 26,741
O’Neill Patient 23,851 O’Neill Patient 26,056 O’Neill Patient 25,473
Devonshires 20,684 Infotrack Limited 22,948 Infotrack Limited 24,411
TM Group (UK) Ltd 19,558 TM Group (UK) Ltd 19,320 TM Group (UK) Ltd 18,058

Access the full dataset on data.gov.uk

Notes to editors

  1. Transaction Data is published on the 15th working day of each month. The May Transaction Data will be published at 11am on Thursday 21 June 2018 at HM Land Registry Monthly Property Transaction Data.

  2. The monthly Transaction Data showing how many applications for new titles, leases, splitting titles, updating existing titles, official copies of the register and search and hold queries (official searches) were received, reflects the volume of applications lodged by customers using an HM Land Registry account number on their application form.

  3. We are challenging ourselves to reassess our language to make our terms understandable to both our commercial and citizen customers. This is in line with our commitment set out in the Business Strategy 2017-2022 under the ‘simplicity’ element of our ambition.

  4. Completed applications in England and Wales shown by region and by local authority include postal applications as well as those sent electronically.

  5. Transaction Data excludes: pending applications, bankruptcy applications, bulk applications, discharge applications (to remove a charge, for example a mortgage, from the register).

  6. Transactions for value are applications lodged involving a transfer of ownership for value. For an explanation of other terms used, see abbreviations used in the transaction data.

  7. Most search and hold queries (official searches) carried out by a solicitor or conveyancer are to protect the purchase and/or mortgage. For example, a search and hold query will give the buyer priority for an application to HM Land Registry to register the purchase of the property. This can give an indication of market activity.

  8. Reasonable skill and care is used in the provision of the data. We strive to ensure that the data is as accurate as possible but cannot guarantee that it is free from error. We cannot guarantee our data is fit for your intended purpose or use.

  9. Transaction Data is available free of charge for use and re-use under the Open Government Licence (OGL). The licence allows public bodies to make their data available for re-use.

  10. If you use or publish the Transaction Data, you must add the following attribution statement: Contains HM Land Registry data © Crown copyright and database right 2017. This data is licensed under the Open Government Licence v3.0.

  11. HM Land Registry’s mission is to guarantee and protect property rights in England and Wales.

  12. HM Land Registry is a government department created in 1862. It operates as an executive agency and a trading fund and its running costs are covered by the fees paid by the users of its services. Its ambition is to become the world’s leading land registry for speed, simplicity and an open approach to data.

  13. HM Land Registry safeguards land and property ownership worth in excess of £4 trillion, including around £1 trillion of mortgages. The Land Register contains more than 25 million titles showing evidence of ownership for some 85% of the land mass of England and Wales.

  14. For further information about HM Land Registry visit www.gov.uk/land-registry

