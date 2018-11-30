Approved Enforcement Agency update

In July HMCTS announced its intention to award new contracts for Approved Enforcement Agency (AEA) services. These execute warrants for the non-payment of criminal fines and include Warrants of Control and Warrants of Arrest.

Legal proceedings were initiated to challenge the outcome and HMCTS has decided to restart the procurement process, as it would take longer to continue with the litigation than stop the current procurement and start again.

It is important the most appropriate contracts are in place for the future. The decision to re-run the procurement process as soon as possible will prevent any further delays.