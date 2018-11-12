Apprenticeships at WorldSkills UK Live – 15 to 17 November

Bringing together over 70,000 young people with employers and a wide range of learning opportunities, including apprenticeships, WorldSkills UK Live hosts and promotes a diverse range of sectors, from engineering, construction, business, IT, hospitality, healthcare and creative arts.

Over the course of the three-day event, National Apprenticeship Service colleagues will deliver nine Spotlight Talks, to young people, parents and employers alike, on the benefits of apprenticeships, whilst running two main events. On day one, an NHS Round Table Event will reflect on and celebrate the commitment of NHS organisations across England in the recruitment of apprentices. On the same day, an Apprenticeship Ambassador Network event will celebrate the good work of apprenticeship ambassadors in reaching out to new and potential apprentice employers as well as apprentices to join the Young Apprenticeship Ambassador Network.

The National Apprenticeship Service will have a presence throughout the event, with stands in the main hall, in the staff room and teacher zone and also in the university zone. Apprenticeship experts will be on hand to answer apprenticeship queries from young people, parents, teachers, employers and anyone else with an interest in apprenticeships.

For those organisations who work with employers to recruit apprentices, there will also be two smaller stands situated in the NEC for those organisations who are interested in finding out more about apprenticeships.

The National Careers Service will also be represented with 40 professionally trained careers advisers at the show. They will be on hand to offer impartial advice and guidance to visitors on everything related to careers. Careers advisers will also be delivering spotlight sessions and will be in the staff room talking about what the National Careers Service offer.

Keith Smith, Director, Apprenticeships, Education and Skills Funding Agency said:

WorldSkills UK Live is a huge hub of skills activity over three days, showcasing brilliant career options, skills competitions and giving everyone who attends the opportunity to explore ideas for their future careers. Apprenticeships are an excellent career option, whether you are leaving school or college, or looking for a new career path. And our presence at WorldSkills UK Live means we can reach out to all those individuals considering an apprenticeship and support them with the next step. In addition, we will speak to employers about the benefits apprentices can bring to their businesses. We will also reach out to teachers and careers guidance staff, to provide them with the knowledge they need to help individuals make informed decisions about apprenticeships. This three-day event really does bring skills and careers opportunities to life and is a fantastic moment in the skills calendar for apprenticeships.

Find out more about WorldSkills UK Live and following @worldskillsuk on Twitter.