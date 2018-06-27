Appointments to the Supreme Court: 27 June 2018

The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Lady Justice Arden DBE, Lord Justice Kitchin and Lord Justice Sales to the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom as Justices.

Lady Justice Arden DBE and Lord Justice Kitchin will join the Supreme Court on 1 October 2018, followed by Lord Justice Sales on 11 January 2019.

The appointments follow the retirement of Lord Mance, former Deputy President of the Court, in June 2018, and comes as Lord Hughes and Lord Sumption are due to retire in August and December 2018 respectively.