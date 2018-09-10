Appointments to the School Teachers’ Review Body

Dr Andrew Waller and Ms Harriet Kemp have been appointed to serve as members of the School Teachers’ Review Body ( STRB ) for 3 years from 1 September 2018.

The STRB provides independent advice to the government on pay and conditions for teachers and school leaders in England and Wales.

Biographies

Dr Andrew Waller

Dr Waller has held various HR Director roles at Unilever PLC since 2009, including most recently HR Business Partner to the Chief Information Officer and IT Executive.

Dr Waller was also HR Business Partner to the Home Care R&D organisation.

Dr Waller has been a school governor for 18 years.

Ms Harriet Kemp

Ms Kemp is currently an independent consultant, providing advice and support on all aspects of reward and benefits to a number of private sector organisations.

Previously, Ms Kemp was the Group Reward Director for Dixon Carphone PLC from 2016 to 2017. Before this Ms Kemp was Director of Group Reward and People Processes at Compass Group PLC from 2011 to 2016.