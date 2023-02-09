Appointments to the Churches Conservation Trust: 1 February 2023

Tanvir Hasan is a practising conservation architect, a field in which she has worked for over 25 years. She is Deputy Chairman and lead Director of Donald Insall London. She is an accredited conservation architect with extensive experience of conservation and regeneration. She undertakes both conservation architecture, and the design of new buildings in historic environments. Tanvir has delivered several complex heritage projects and implemented work in difficult historic settings. She has worked on many restoration and regeneration projects of Grade I listed churches such as Wren’s St. Edmund King and Martyr, recently for St. Mark’s North Audley Street, and St. John’s Smith Square. Her projects focus on managing change and unlocking the potential of historic fabric and sensitive heritage sites, and this work has been the subject of award-winning schemes along Regent Street, and North Audley Street. Tanvir has been a trustee of the Museum of the Home, is a trustee of the Society of Architectural Historians of Great Britain and sits on the Fabric Committee of the Royal Albert Hall.

Erin Walsh has over 18 years’ experience leading major programmes in the Built Environment across the not for profit, private, public and academic sectors. As a senior urban designer for Liverpool City Council, Erin developed design and place strategies for the city and neighbourhoods in collaboration with communities, including work with the conservation team on historic buildings. She negotiated with stakeholders to retain and preserve Aigburth Methodist Church, former St. Peter’s Wesleyan Methodist Church in Toxteth, and St. Oswald’s Community Hall, an E. W. Pugin complex. As the Director of Built Environment at Connected Places Catapult, Erin develops and leads programmes that innovate traditional markets and sectors such as housing, planning, net zero place making, and infrastructure; working in partnership with central and local government, industry, academia and communities to provide more innovative and sustainable approaches to the built environment.

Emma Wells brings significant expertise and a broad range of knowledge in the area of ecclesiastical history. She is an author, broadcaster, currently a Principal Historic Buildings Consultant, and was a former Lecturer in Ecclesiastical and Architectural History at the University of York. Emma’s connection to CCT extends back to 2015, as programme leader of the first postgraduate degree in the UK devoted to parish churches (and the MA in English Building History), and run in partnership with the Trust.