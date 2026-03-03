Press release

Appointments: 3 March 2026

The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street
Published
3 March 2026

The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments:

  • Sharon Hodgson MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Health and Social Care. 

  • James Frith MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and Parliamentary Secretary in the Cabinet Office. 

  • Baroness Anderson of Stoke-on-Trent as Parliamentary Secretary in the Cabinet Office. She will remain Baroness in Waiting (Government Whip). 

Background:

Josh Simons MP and Ashley Dalton MP have left Government.

Updates to this page

Published 3 March 2026