Appointments: 3 March 2026
The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments:
Sharon Hodgson MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Health and Social Care.
James Frith MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and Parliamentary Secretary in the Cabinet Office.
Baroness Anderson of Stoke-on-Trent as Parliamentary Secretary in the Cabinet Office. She will remain Baroness in Waiting (Government Whip).
Background:
Josh Simons MP and Ashley Dalton MP have left Government.