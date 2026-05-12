 Skip to main content
Press release

Appointments: 12 May 2026

The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street
Published
12 May 2026

The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments:

  • Nesil Caliskan MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
  • Natalie Fleet MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Home Office
  • Catherine Atkinson MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Justice
  • Preet Kaur Gill MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department of Health and Social Care
  • Gen Kitchen MP as Comptroller of HM Household (Government Whip)
  • Deirdre Costigan MP as Junior Lord of the Treasury (Government Whip)
  • Shaun Davies MP as Assistant Whip, House of Commons

Miatta Fahnbulleh MP, Jess Phillips MP, Alex Davies-Jones MP and Dr Zubir Ahmed MP have left the Government.

Updates to this page

Published 12 May 2026