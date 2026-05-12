Appointments: 12 May 2026
The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments.
The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments:
- Nesil Caliskan MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
- Natalie Fleet MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Home Office
- Catherine Atkinson MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Justice
- Preet Kaur Gill MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department of Health and Social Care
- Gen Kitchen MP as Comptroller of HM Household (Government Whip)
- Deirdre Costigan MP as Junior Lord of the Treasury (Government Whip)
- Shaun Davies MP as Assistant Whip, House of Commons
Miatta Fahnbulleh MP, Jess Phillips MP, Alex Davies-Jones MP and Dr Zubir Ahmed MP have left the Government.