Appointments: 1 September 2025

The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments.

1 September 2025

The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments:

  • The Rt Hon Darren Jones MP as Minister of State (Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister) at the Cabinet Office. 
  • James Murray MP as Chief Secretary to the Treasury. 
  • Daniel Tomlinson MP as a Parliamentary Secretary (Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury) in His Majesty’s Treasury.

Background:

Darren Jones and James Murray will attend Cabinet.

