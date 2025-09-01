Appointments: 1 September 2025
The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments.
- The Rt Hon Darren Jones MP as Minister of State (Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister) at the Cabinet Office.
- James Murray MP as Chief Secretary to the Treasury.
- Daniel Tomlinson MP as a Parliamentary Secretary (Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury) in His Majesty’s Treasury.
Background:
Darren Jones and James Murray will attend Cabinet.