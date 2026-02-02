Appointment of Victoria Buhler as the Prime Minister’s Deputy Adviser on Business, Investment, and Trade and Hannah Bronwin as the Prime Minister’s Expert Adviser on Energy and NetZero

The Prime Minister has appointed Victoria Buhler as The Prime Minister’s Deputy Adviser on Business, Investment and Trade and Hannah Bronwin as The Prime Minister’s Expert Adviser on Energy and NetZero.

Victoria Buhler

Victoria brings extensive experience as a finance and strategy professional, with a background spanning investment banking, management consulting and a range of sectors.

Victoria will advise Ministers while working across No10 and Government advising economic, business and trade teams.

Since 2015, she has worked at Robey Warshaw (Evercore), advising corporate boards on complex M&A transactions, UK public takeovers, and shareholder activism, contributing to deals worth approximately £85bn across diverse industries. Previously, she was a consultant at Boston Consulting Group in London and New York.

Victoria holds an MPhil in International Relations and Politics from the University of Cambridge and a BA in Economics and Global Affairs from Yale University. She has also worked as a research assistant to Nobel laureates Robert Shiller and George Akerlof.

Hannah Bronwin

Hannah brings with her extensive experience as a senior policy professional, a strong background in energy policy, and a range of roles within and external of Government.

Hannah will advise Ministers while working across the No10 and Government energy teams, having already supported our ambitions as an expert adviser to the Clean Power Commission.

Before this she was the Director of Business Development for SSE Thermal responsible for strategy, origination of new projects and partnerships and M&A.

In addition, she has worked as Commercial Director at the innovation agency Energy Systems Catapult; Deputy Director for new nuclear financing at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy; and spent ten years as a project finance lawyer at global law firm Linklaters LLP.