Appointment of the Suffragan Bishop of Warrington: 27 March 2026

The King has approved the nomination of The Very Reverend Simon Joseph Robinson, BA Hons, Dean of Truro Cathedral and Rector of St. Mary’s Truro, to the Suffragan See of Warrington, in the Diocese of Liverpool, in succession to the Right Reverend Beverley Mason, BA, following her resignation.

Background

Simon was educated at Warwick University and trained for ministry on the Southern Theological Education and Training Scheme. He served his title at St. Peter’s, Freshford, St Mary’s, Limpley Stoke and St John’s, Hinton Charterhouse in the Diocese of Bath and Wells, and was ordained priest in 2013. Simon was appointed Vicar of the Parish of Minehead in 2015.

From 2022, Simon served as Interim Dean and Canon Missioner at Truro Cathedral and was appointed to his current roles of Dean of Truro Cathedral and Rector of St. Mary’s in 2024.