Appointment of the Suffragan Bishop of Taunton: 22nd October 2025

The King has approved the nomination of the Venerable Dr Fiona Ruth Gibson, Archdeacon of Ludlow, in the Diocese of Hereford, to the Suffragan See of Taunton, in the Diocese of Bath and Wells, in succession to the Right Reverend Ruth Elizabeth Worsley, following her translation to the See of Wigan.

Fiona was educated at Homerton College, Cambridge, and trained for ministry at Oak Hill Theological College. She served her title at Christ Church, Bedford, in the Diocese of St Albans, and was ordained Priest in 2012. Fiona was appointed Vicar of Cople, Moggerhanger and Willington in 2014.

In 2021, Fiona took up her current role as Archdeacon of Ludlow, in the Diocese of Hereford, and was installed as a Prebendary of Hereford Cathedral.

Fiona is married to David, and they have two adult children.