Appointment of the Suffragan Bishop of Penrith: 11th March 2026

The King has approved the nomination of The Reverend Canon Dr Michael John Leyden BA, MA, MSt, PhD, Dean and CEO of Emmanuel Theological College, to the Suffragan See of Penrith, in the Diocese of Carlisle, in succession to the Right Reverend Robert James Saner-Haigh, MA, MPhil, following his translation to the See of Carlisle.

Michael grew up in Merseyside and was educated at Oxford University and Chester University and trained for ministry at St John’s College, Nottingham. He served his title at St Ann’s, Rainhill, in the Diocese of Liverpool. Following a secondment to St Mellitus College, North-West, Michael was appointed half-time Incumbent of the Benefice of Weston with Shavington in 2014, in the Diocese of Chester, alongside working half-time as Lead Academic Tutor at St Mellitus College. In 2018, Michael was appointed full-time Director of St Mellitus College, North-West, and in 2019 he was licensed as Associate Priest of St Peter’s, Chester.

In 2021, Michael took up his current role as Dean and CEO of Emmanuel Theological College.