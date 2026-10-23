Appointment of the Suffragan Bishop of Jarrow: 23 October 2026

The King has approved the nomination of the Reverend Dr Jitesh Krisnakant Patel, MA, MPhys, PhD, Acting Director of St Mellitus College East Midlands and Associate Vicar at Holy Trinity Church, in the Diocese of Leicester, to the Suffragan See of Jarrow, in the Diocese of Durham, in succession to the Right Reverend Sarah Clark, MA, following her translation to the See of Ely.

Jitesh was educated at Jesus College, University of Oxford, and obtained his PhD through the Lambeth Research Degrees in Theology. He trained for ministry at Wycliffe Hall, Oxford. He served his title at Christ Church, Abingdon, in the Diocese of Oxford and, in 2011, he was ordained Priest. In 2015, Jitesh was appointed Associate Vicar at St Jude’s Church, Southsea, in the Diocese of Portsmouth. From 2018, Jitesh served as Diocesan Director of Contextual Training, additionally serving as Associate Vicar (Training & Development) at Holy Trinity Church, in the Diocese of Leicester.

In 2019, Jitesh was appointed as Assistant Director and Lecturer in Theology at St Mellitus College East Midlands, alongside his role as Associate Vicar at Holy Trinity Church. Additionally, Jitesh currently serves on bishop’s council, on a national patronage board, as a board member of the 30K Project, and is an author.

Jitesh is married to Bridget, and they have two daughters.