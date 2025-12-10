Appointment of the Suffragan Bishop of Grimsby: 10 December 2025

The King has approved the nomination of the Venerable Jean Ann Burgess, MA, to the Suffragan See of Grimsby, in the Diocese of Lincoln

Background

The King has approved the nomination of the Venerable Jean Ann Burgess, MA, Archdeacon of Bournemouth, in the Diocese of Winchester, to the Suffragan See of Grimsby, in the Diocese of Lincoln, in succession to the Right Reverend Dr David Court following his retirement.

Jean was trained for ministry via the East Midlands Ministry Training Course, accredited by Nottingham University.

She served her title at St George and St Mary’s Church, Gresley, in the Diocese of Derby, and was ordained Priest in 2004. Jean served as Interim Minister at St Alkmund’s and St Werburgh’s from 2008 and was appointed Priest-in-Charge in 2013 and incumbent in 2018. Jean served as Archdeacon of Bolton and Archdeacon of Salford, both in the Diocese of Manchester, from 2018.

In 2023, Jean took up her current role as Archdeacon of Bournemouth, in the Diocese of Winchester.