Appointment of the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire: 22 September 2025

The King has been pleased to appoint Professor Adeeba Malik, CBE, DL, as His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the County of West Yorkshire, to succeed Mr Edmund Anderson, CBE, on his retirement on 22nd December, 2025.

Professor Malik (58) brings over 35 years’ experience in the public and voluntary sectors. A former High Sheriff of West Yorkshire, she began her career as a teacher before joining the QED Foundation, a charity dedicated to improving the economic and social circumstances of disadvantaged communities. She is currently the Deputy Chief Executive.

Professor Malik has advised many government departments over the last three decades. She is currently a member of the Strategic Race Board (Home Office), the State Honours Committee (Cabinet Office), and the UK-Pakistan Advisory Council (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office). She is also on the board of the Bradford Culture Company (“Bradford 2025”) and is a Visiting Professor at York St John University.

Professor Malik lives in Bradford. She will be the first woman of Asian heritage to be appointed as a Lord-Lieutenant.