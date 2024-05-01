Appointment of the Lord-Lieutenant of West Midlands: 1 May 2024

The King has been pleased to appoint Dr Derrick Anderson, CBE, DL, as His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for the ceremonial county of the West Midlands on the retirement of Sir John Crabtree, OBE, on 5th August 2024.

Background

Derrick Anderson had a career working in the public sector, including as Chief Executive of Wolverhampton Council and of the London Borough of Lambeth (which he transformed from being the most challenged council in London to one of the best). He was a non-executive director of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and a founding trustee of the Commonwealth Games Legacy Trust. He has also served as an independent member of the Strategic Board of the World Blind Games 2023 and is a director of the WAVE Trust, an international charity dedicated to reducing the root causes of violence experienced by children, including abuse, neglect and domestic violence. He holds honorary doctorates for his work on social inclusion and cultural policy, has a keen interest in sports and the arts, and works with aid and development organisations in Southern Africa and the Caribbean. He lives in Sutton Coldfield.