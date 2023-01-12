Appointment of the Lord-Lieutenant of the County Borough of Londonderry: 12 January 2023

The King is pleased to appoint Mr Ian Crowe MBE DL as His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for the County Borough of Londonderry to succeed Dr Angela Garvey who retired in March 2022.

Background

Mr Crowe is a local business man, now retired. He was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday 2019 Honours List for his committed service to the community of Northern Ireland, having supported numerous organisations such as Air Ambulance NI(AANI), Past President of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, City of Derry Rugby Club and others in a voluntary capacity over the last forty years.

Mr Crowe has lived and worked in Northern Ireland since the beginning of his career, with his first leadership role as Captain of City of Derry Rugby 1st XV in 1978 a position he held for four years. Ian also represented Ulster between 1978 to 1985. On retirement from playing he served the club he derived so much enjoyment from in multiple roles as a Coach, Chairman, President, All Ireland league Referee and current Trustee of one of the oldest Rugby Clubs in Ireland. He has been leading CPC Office Supplies as Managing Director since 1984 and his success in business led to several non-executive roles in business and charity organisations.

He has dedicated himself to supporting organisations across Northern Ireland in sectors ranging from Sport, Peace and Reconciliation, Business and the Charity sector and cites the most notable achievement is being part of a team, including Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), who successfully delivered a fully operational Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) providing a lifesaving service for Northern Ireland.

In 2009, he was appointed a Deputy Lieutenant for the County Borough of Londonderry and Vice Lord-Lieutenant in 2021.