Appointment of the Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland: 9 April 2024
The King has been pleased to appoint Dr Caroline Pryer, DL, as His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for the County of Northumberland when the Duchess of Northumberland steps down on 1st May 2024.
Caroline Pryer is a retired headteacher. Her last school (in Ponteland) was the highest attaining Middle School in the Sunday Times top 100 list for many years; she remains a consultant there. She has served as a magistrate on the Northumberland Bench and Chair of the RNLI in Berwick upon Tweed. Brought up in a military family, in 1995 she became a caseworker for SSAFA’s Northumberland Branch, which she now chairs.
Dr Pryer lives in Ponteland with her husband, David. She has two adult sons.