Appointment of the Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham: 3 November 2025

The King has been pleased to appoint Michael Butterwick, CBE, DL, as His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the County of Durham on the retirement of Dame Susan Snowdon, DCVO, on 1st April, 2026.

Mike Butterwick (55) had a distinguished 34-year military career. He served across the globe, leading soldiers in numerous operations before commanding the Army’s initial training organisation and finishing as the Brigadier General Staff. He transformed the Army’s approach to engagement with ethnic minority groups, leading a ground-breaking programme which built enduring relationships with hard-to-reach communities across the north-east; where he received a CBE for this work. He has now embarked upon a career in the commercial sector working for Altrad, a leading provider of infrastructure services providing critical engineering and construction management for industries both onshore and offshore. He is focused on skills development and on opening up pathways for new and diverse talent to enter industry. He also serves as an adviser to a range of social enterprises and not-for-profit organisations to develop leadership across the public sector, build social cohesion and improve employment opportunities for those leaving the Armed Forces and the justice system.

Mike lives near Barnard Castle with his wife, Sarah. They have two adult children.