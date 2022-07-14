Appointment of the Lord-Lieutenant for Sutherland: 14 July 2022

The Queen is pleased to appoint Major General Patrick Marriott CB CBE as Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Sutherland to succeed Dr Monica Main CVO who is due to retire in August.

Background

Major General Patrick Marriott was commissioned from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst into the 17th/21st Lancers, a reconnaissance regiment, in 1977. His early career included service in Norway, Germany, Northern Ireland, the MOD and the Sinai. Following further service in Canada, Belgium and the UK, he assumed command of The Queen’s Royal Lancers in 1998. The Regiment deployed to Bosnia during the Kosovo Crisis for which he was awarded an OBE. Staff positions followed, including Chief of Staff of 1st (UK) Armoured Division at the time of the attack into Iraq in 2003, for which he was elevated to CBE. Subsequent commands were: Commander 7th Armoured Brigade (“The Desert Rats”), which included a deployment to Iraq in 2005/6, for which he was awarded The Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service; and Commandant at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and Director General of Army Leadership. He was made a CB in 2012 and retired the same year. He re-joined the Army Reserve as a major general and chaired higher service complaints panels on behalf of the Army Board from 2015 to 2020.

He was Chairman of the Scottish Committee of the mental health charity for veterans, Combat Stress (2014-20), and has been Chairman of the Board of Trustees for The Young Karers of East Sutherland (“Tykes”) since 2017. He has been a Trustee of The Desert Rats Association since 2012 and is currently the Vice Chairman of the Friends of Sutherland Veterans. Most recently, he became the President of the Sutherland Branch of SSAFA, The Armed Forces Charity.

He was appointed Deputy Lieutenant in 2013 and Vice Lord-Lieutenant in 2021.