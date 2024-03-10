Appointment of the Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland 2024
The King has approved the appointment of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh as His Majesty’s Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in 2024.
The Lord High Commissioner is the Sovereign’s personal representative to the Annual General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and attends the General Assembly on behalf of the Sovereign. The Lord High Commissioner makes the opening and closing addresses to the Assembly and carries out a number of other official functions.
The Duke of Edinburgh, as The Earl of Wessex, was previously appointed Lord High Commissioner in 2014.