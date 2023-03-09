Appointment of the Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland 2023
The King has approved the following re-appointment.
The King has approved that The Right Honourable Lord (Patrick) Hodge be re-appointed as His Majesty’s Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in 2023.
Notes for Editor
The Lord High Commissioner is the Sovereign’s personal representative to the Annual General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. He attends the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on behalf of the Sovereign. He makes the opening and closing addresses to the Assembly, and carries out a number of official functions as the Lord High Commissioner.