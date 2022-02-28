Appointment of the Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland 2022
The Queen has approved the following appointment.
The Queen has approved that The Right Honourable Lord (Patrick) Hodge be appointed as Her Majesty’s Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in 2022.
Notes for editors
The Lord High Commissioner is the Sovereign’s personal representative to the Annual General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. He attends the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on behalf of the Sovereign. He makes the opening and closing addresses to the Assembly, and carries out a number of official functions as the Lord High Commissioner.