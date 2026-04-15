Appointment of the Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland: 15 April 2026

The King has approved the re-appointment of Lady Elish Frances Margaret Angiolini LT, DBE, KC, as His Majesty’s Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

The Lord High Commissioner is the Sovereign’s personal representative to the Annual General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and attends the General Assembly on behalf of the Sovereign. The Lord High Commissioner makes the opening and closing addresses to the Assembly and carries out a number of other official functions.

Lady Angiolini was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) for services to the administration of justice in 2011 and, in 2022, was appointed by Her Late Majesty The Queen to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle. Lady Angiolini was Principal of St Hugh’s College Oxford from 2012 to 2025 and served as Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford from 2017 to 2025.