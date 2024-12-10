Appointment of the Lord High Commissioner of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland: 10 December 2024

The King has approved the appointment of Lady Elish Angiolini LT DBE PC KC FRSE as His Majesty’s Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in 2025.

The Lord High Commissioner is the Sovereign’s personal representative to the Annual General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and attends the General Assembly on behalf of the Sovereign. The Lord High Commissioner makes the opening and closing addresses to the Assembly and carries out a number of other official functions.

Lady Elish was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) for services to the administration of justice in 2011 and, in 2022, was appointed by Her Late Majesty The Queen to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle. Lady Elish has been Principal of St Hugh’s College Oxford since 2012 and was made a Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford in 2017.