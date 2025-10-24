Appointment of the Deputy President of the Supreme Court

His Majesty The King has approved the appointment of the Right Hon Lord Sales as Deputy President of the Supreme Court.

Lord Sales will succeed the Right Hon Lord Hodge as Deputy President of the Supreme Court who is retiring at the end of December, and he will take up this post in January 2026.

The role of Deputy President of the UK Supreme Court is to work alongside the President Lord Reed to oversee the judicial work of the Court, working closely also with the Chief Executive who leads the Court administration.

Lord Sales was called to the Bar of England and Wales at Lincoln’s Inn in 1985 and was appointed First Treasury Junior Counsel in 1997. He was an Assistant Recorder from 1999 to 2001, Recorder from 2001 and 2008, and Deputy High Court Judge from 2004 and 2008. He became a Justice of the Supreme Court in 2019.