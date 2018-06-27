Appointment of the Chair of the Law Commission

The Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice today (27 June 2018) announced the appointment of Mr Justice Green who will take up his appointment on 1 August 2018 for a period of 3 years.

The Commission was created by the Law Commission Act 1965 with the role of keeping under review the law of England and Wales with a view to its systematic development and reform. Commissioners, including the Chairman, are appointed by the Lord Chancellor. The Law Commission’s role is to promote the reform of the law to make it clearer, more modern and more accessible. The Commission’s projects bring real benefits to the public, businesses or other organisations affected by old, complex and out-of-date law.

Mr Justice Green was called to the Bar of England and Wales in 1986 and was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 1998. He became a Crown Court Recorder in 2004. Whilst at the Bar he acted for government agencies and for private clients both in this jurisdiction and abroad. He was Chair of the Bar European Group from 1999 to 2001. He was a Member of the Executive Committee of the Bar Council of England and Wales from 2001 to 2010 and was Chairman of the Bar Council in 2010. He was chairman of the Advocacy Training Council 2011-2015. Mr Justice Green was appointed as a High Court Judge in 2013 and is the Senior Judiciary representative on the Judicial Pension Board and is a Presiding Judge of the South Eastern (SE) Circuit which comprises about half of the judges and Courts in England and Wales.

He declared no political activity.