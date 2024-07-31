Appointment of Suffragan Bishop of Whitby: 31 July 2024

The King has approved the nomination of The Reverend Barry Hill, Strategy Development Enabler in the Diocese of Leicester, for nomination to the Suffragan See of Whitby in the Diocese of York, in succession to Bishop Paul Ferguson, following his retirement.

Background

After leaving school, Barry worked in youthwork and flight simulation in Sussex before training for ordination at Wycliffe Hall, Oxford. Ordained alongside his wife Pep in 2005, Barry served his title at Emmanuel Church, Loughborough and St Mary-in-Charnwood, Nanpantan, in the Diocese of Leicester.

In 2009, he took up the role of Diocesan Mission Enabler supporting urban and rural parishes in mission and ministry, alongside a focus on cultivating vocations, ministry with children and young people and pastorally supporting clergy as they lead change. During this time he was also the diocesan lead for fresh expressions of Church, helping develop a new approach to parish based pioneer ministry. Barry was appointed Team Rector of the Harborough Anglican Team in 2017, with a particular brief to support parishes in their desire to grow younger and, additionally, part of the Bishop’s Leadership Team as Diocesan Resourcing Church Enabler.

Barry has served as Strategy Development Enabler since 2023, helping discern and write a long-term strategy for the diocese, especially to grow younger and more diverse. He works closely with the Board of Education as Trustee of a large church and community school Multi-Academy Trust, helps lead Thy Kingdom Come, is an Archbishops’ Evangelist, and is a keen member of the Mothers’ Union.

Pep and Barry have two teenage children, and a small dog, Tilly. He is a passionate supporter of Brighton and Hove Albion, enjoys musical theatre, cooking and is learning to roller-skate.