Appointment of Suffragan Bishop of Wakefield: 19 March 2025

The King has approved the nomination of The Venerable Malcolm Leslie Chamberlain, Archdeacon of Sheffield and Rotherham, in the Diocese of Sheffield, to the Suffragan See of Wakefield in the Diocese of Leeds.

Background

Malcolm was educated at the University of York and trained for ministry at Wycliffe Hall, Oxford. He served his title at St John’s Pleck and Bescot, Walsall, in the Diocese of Lichfield, and was ordained Priest in 1997. Malcolm was appointed Associate Minister at St Matthew and St James, Mossley Hill, in the Diocese of Liverpool in 1999, and additionally worked as Associate Anglican Chaplain at the University of Liverpool.

In 2002 Malcolm was appointed as Anglican Chaplain to the University of Liverpool and an Emerging Church Consultant for the Diocese of Liverpool, a pioneering role that involved planting and leading a new worshipping community for young adults in Liverpool city centre. From 2008, he served as Priest-in-Charge at St Mary’s, Wavertree, and was appointed Rector in 2011. He was also appointed as Area Dean of Toxteth and Wavertree in 2012.

In 2014 Malcolm was appointed to his current role as Archdeacon of Sheffield and Rotherham, in the diocese of Sheffield. He is a member of the College of Archbishops’ Evangelists, and has served on the Church of England’s General Synod since 2015 and Mission and Public Affairs Council since 2016.

Malcolm is married to Jo, and they have two children in their early twenties. He collects vinyl records and enjoys going to gigs, and is a life-long supporter of Leicester City.