Appointment of Bishop of Truro: 11 December 2024
The King has approved the nomination of The Right Reverend David Williams, Suffragan Bishop of Basingstoke, for election as Bishop of Truro, in succession to the Right Reverend Philip Mounstephen, following his translation to the See of Winchester.
Background
David was educated at Bristol University and trained for ministry at Wycliffe Hall, Oxford. He served his title at All Saints Ecclesall, in the Diocese of Sheffield, and was ordained Priest in 1990. He served as Vicar of Christ Church, Dore, from 1992 and additionally as Area Dean of Ecclesall Deanery from 1997. David was appointed Vicar of Christ Church, in the Diocese of Winchester, in 2002. In 2014 David took up his current role as Bishop of Basingstoke, also in the Diocese of Winchester.