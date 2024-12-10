Appointment of Suffragan Bishop of Richborough: 10 December 2024

The King has approved the nomination of The Venerable Luke Irvine-Capel, Archdeacon of Chichester, for appointment as Suffragan Bishop of Richborough, in succession to The Right Reverend Norman Banks following his retirement.

Background

Luke was educated at Greyfriars, Oxford, and trained for ministry at the College of the Resurrection, Mirfield. He served his title at Abertillery with Cwmtillery and Six Bells, Monmouth and, in 2000, was ordained Priest. In 2001 Luke was appointed Minor Canon at St Woolos Cathedral, Newport. From 2003 he served as Rector of St Dunstan with Holy Angels, Cranford, in the Diocese of London and, in 2008, was appointed Vicar of St Gabriel, Pimlico. From 2013 Luke served as Priest-in-Charge and then Rector of Christ Church, St Mary Magdalen and St Peter & St Paul, St Leonards on Sea in the Diocese of Chichester, serving in addition as Priest-in-Charge of St Clement and All Saints, Hastings. In 2019 he took up his current role as Archdeacon of Chichester.