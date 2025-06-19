Appointment of Sir Richard Moore as the Chair of the Kennedy Memorial Trust

The Prime Minister has appointed Sir Richard Moore to be the next Chair of the Kennedy Memorial Trust.

The Prime Minister has approved the appointment of Sir Richard, for a term of five years. Sir Richard is currently Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) and will take up the position of Chair of the Kennedy Memorial Trust on 1 October 2025.

Sir Richard Moore KCMG

Richard Moore has served as Chief of MI6, the UK Secret Intelligence Service, since July 2020. His tenure as Chief concludes on 30 September 2025.

Prior to this, Richard was Director General for Political Affairs at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office from April 2018 to August 2020. He served as British Ambassador to Turkey from January 2014 to December 2017. Previously he was Director for Europe, Latin America and Globalisation (2010 to 2012) and Director for Programmes and Change (2008 to 2010). He has had postings in Vietnam, Turkey (1990 to 1992), Pakistan and Malaysia.

Richard has a BA in Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) from Oxford University and, on leaving Oxford, won a Kennedy Scholarship for post-graduate study at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. In 2007, he attended the Stanford Executive Programme.

Additional information

The Kennedy Memorial Trust was established in 1964 to administer monies raised in the United Kingdom as a tribute to the late President John Kennedy. Part of the fund was used to create and maintain the Kennedy Memorial site at Runnymede. The remaining capital is used to provide Kennedy Scholarships which enable British postgraduate students to study at Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The recruitment processes for Trustees of the Kennedy Memorial Trust are run by the Trust and approved by the Prime Minister. A panel was chaired by Mary Ann Sieghart, Senior Independent Trustee of the Kennedy Memorial Trust.