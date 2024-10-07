Appointment of Second Church Estates Commissioner: 7 October 2024

The King has approved the nomination of Marsha de Cordova, Member of Parliament for Battersea, to be appointed as Second Church Estates Commissioner.

Background

Marsha de Cordova is the Labour MP for Battersea, and has been an MP since 8 June 2017.

She was educated at London South Bank University studying Law and European Policy Studies. She was born with Nystagmus and is registered blind.

She has worked for numerous charities including Action for Blind People and Thomas Pocklington Trust before founding the charity South East London Vision (SELVis) in 2014. She was elected as a Labour Party councillor for the Larkhall ward on Lambeth Council in 2014.

Marsha has served in the Shadow Cabinet as Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities and Shadow Minister (Work and Pensions) (Disabled People). She also served on the Work and Pensions Select Committee and the Petitions Committee.