Appointment of Residentiary Canonry of the Cathedral Church of Christ Oxford: 4 August 2023

The King has approved The Reverend Canon Peter Moger, Priest in Charge of St Peter, Stornoway and St Moluag, Eoropaidh, in the Diocese of Argyll and The Isles, be appointed to a Residentiary Canonry of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Oxford, in succession to the Very Reverend Richard Peers, following his appointment as Dean of Llandaff Cathedral.

Background

Peter was educated at Merton College, Oxford, and St John’s College, Durham whilst training for ministry at Cranmer Hall, Durham. He served his title at Whitby, in the Diocese of York, and was ordained Priest in 1994. Peter was appointed Precentor, Sacrist and Minor Canon at Ely Cathedral in 1995 and Vicar of St Mary the Virgin, Godmanchester, in the Diocese of Ely, in 2001.

In 2005 he joined the Archbishop’s Council as National Worship Development Officer, a position he held until 2010 when he was appointed Residentiary Canon and Precentor at York Minster.

In 2019 Peter took on his current role as Priest in Charge at St Peter, Stornoway, and St Moluag, Eoropaidh, in the Diocese of Argyll and The Isles.