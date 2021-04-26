Appointment of Residentiary Canon at Westminster Abbey: 26 April 2021

The Queen has approved that the Reverend Patricia (Tricia) Hillas, Chaplain to the Speaker of the House of Commons and Priest in Charge of St Mary at Hill, be appointed as a Residentiary Canon at Westminster Abbey in succession to the late Reverend Canon Jane Sinclair.

Background

Tricia was educated at the University of London and the University of East London and trained for ministry with the North Thames Ministerial Training Course, validated by the University of Middlesex. She served her title at St Mark’s Kensal Rise in the Diocese of London and was ordained priest in 2003.

Tricia was appointed Vicar of St Barnabas, Northolt Park in the Diocese of London in 2005. Additionally, she took on the role of Sub-dean, assisting the Area Dean in the parishes of Greenford, Perivale and Northolt.

In 2014, Tricia was appointed Canon Pastor at St Paul’s Cathedral in the Diocese of London.

In 2020, she took up her current roles as Priest in Charge of St Mary at Hill in the Diocese of London and Chaplain to the Speaker of the House of Commons.

Tricia will fulfil her new role whilst continuing to act as Chaplain to the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle but will relinquish the role of Priest in Charge at St Mary at Hill, City of London.