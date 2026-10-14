Appointment of Regius Professorship of Medicine in the University of Oxford: 14 October 2026

The King has approved that Professor Menna Clatworthy, FRCP, PhD, FMedSci, Professor of Translational Immunology at the University of Cambridge, be appointed to the Regius Professorship of Medicine at the University of Oxford in succession to Professor Sir John Bell.

Professor Menna Clatworthy

Professor Clatworthy is Professor of Translational Immunology at the University of Cambridge, former NIHR Research Professor and Honorary Consultant Nephrologist at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. She is also Director of the Cambridge Institute of Therapeutic Immunology and Infectious Disease (CITIID), Associate Faculty in Cellular Genetics at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, and a Fellow and previous Director of Studies in Clinical Medicine at Pembroke College, Cambridge. Her clinical and academic career has focused on immunology and nephrology, with research spanning fundamental immunology, experimental medicine and clinical research. She was elected a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences in 2020 and a Fellow of the Learned Society of Wales in the same year, and was elected to EMBO in 2022.

She is known for her influential work in tissue and humoral immunity, particularly on how tissue environments shape immune-cell function and how B-cell activation and antibody responses are regulated in organs including the kidney and gut. Her work has identified an unanticipated link between immunity in the gut and the central nervous system (CNS), with direct trafficking of gut-primed B and T cells to the meninges and brain, changing the established dogma on how peripheral immune stimuli in the gastrointestinal tract may influence the CNS. Her research combines in vitro and in vivo models with analysis of primary human tissues with single-cell and spatial genomic and transcriptomic technologies, and has contributed to understanding of immune responses in kidney disease, transplantation and infection. This includes the discovery of how the kidney microenvironment creates distinct zones of immune defence and the identification of therapeutically tractable, cell type-and tissue-specific targets in autoantibody-mediated diseases.