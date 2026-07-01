Appointment of Regius Professor of Mathematics in the University of Oxford: 1 July 2026

The King has approved that Professor James Maynard FRS, Professor of Number Theory at the Mathematical Institute, University of Oxford, be appointed Regius Professor of Mathematics in the University of Oxford in succession to Professor Sir Andrew Wiles.

Professor James Maynard

Professor Maynard took his BA and ‘Part III’ in Mathematics from Queens’ College, Cambridge in 2009, followed by a DPhil at Oxford completed in 2013. He was then a Fellow by Examination at Magdalen College, Oxford from 2013-17. He held a Clay Fellowship at Oxford and has also held research and visiting positions at Montreal, Berkeley and at the Institute of Advanced Study in Princeton. Since 2018 he has been a Professor of Number Theory at the University of Oxford and a member of St John’s College.

He is known for this influential work in analytic number theory, particularly on the distribution of prime numbers. He has received numerous prizes including the Whitehead Prize from the London Mathematical Society in 2015, the European Mathematical Society Prize in 2016, the Cole Prize in Number Theory from the American Mathematical Society in 2020, and the prestigious Fields Medal from the International Mathematical Union in 2022 for his “contributions to analytic number theory, which have led to major advances in the understanding of the structure of prime numbers and in Diophantine approximation”. He was elected to the Academia Europaea in 2020, as a Fellow of the Royal Society in 2023 and as a founding Fellow of the Academy of Mathematical Sciences in 2026.