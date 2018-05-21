Appointment of Public Service Leadership Taskforce Chair and Members

Sir Gerry Grimstone has been appointed as the Chair of the Public Service Leadership Taskforce, which will advise the government on the role of leadership development in improving productivity and outcomes across public services.

Sir Gerry has appointed his Taskforce and work is underway to consider how a Centre for Public Service Leadership can best work to create networks and share best practice across the public services.

As set out at Autumn Budget 2017, great leadership is crucial for improving productivity and outcomes across public services. The Taskforce will play an important role in supporting this, advising government on the role, remit and responsibilities of the Centre for Public Service Leadership.

The Taskforce brings together experts from across the public, private and third sectors and will meet regularly. It will submit its findings in a report to Ministers.

Sir Gerry Grimstone, Chair of the Taskforce, said: “Excellent leadership is crucial to delivering the quality public services people rely upon. I am delighted at these appointments, and look forward to working with this group of leading experts to support public service leaders to deliver the highest quality services at the best value for money”.

This work is being supported by a joint Cabinet Office and HM Treasury team, who would welcome input from people who are interested in helping to develop this work. If you would like to get in touch, please email: pslresearch@cabinetoffice.gov.uk.

List of Taskforce members: