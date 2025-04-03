Appointment of Oli de Botton as the PM’s Expert Adviser on Education and Skills

Press release

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street
3 April 2025

Oli de Botton has been appointed as the Prime Minister’s Expert Adviser on Education and Skills. The Prime Minister’s Expert Adviser will advise ministers and drive forward the Government’s vision for education and skills.

Oli brings with him extensive experience working in education and skills as a teacher, adviser, headteacher and national CEO.

