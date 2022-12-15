Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant of Worcestershire: 15 December 2022

The King has been pleased to appoint Mrs Beatrice Grant, DL, as His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the County of Worcestershire on the retirement of Colonel Patrick Holcroft, CVO, OBE, on 17th March 2023.

Background

Beatrice Grant has devoted much of her life to voluntary charity work. She has been a Visitor for the Henry Smith Charitable Trust, making grants to local charities across the West Midlands and Gloucestershire; a Trustee for Maggs Homeless Day Centre in Worcester; and a volunteer for a London-based homeless charity, for St Richard’s Hospice Day Centre, and for various projects with the British Association of the Knights of Malta, helping the homeless, the sick and the disabled with which she is still involved. She is currently a volunteer with the Alfrick and Lulsley Community Shop, Post Office and Hub; a volunteer for a local foodbank; a fund-raiser for St Richard’s Hospice; a Trustee for the Albright Grimley Charity, a local charitable trust; a committee member for Arts Worcestershire and President of Bewdley Civic Society.

Mrs Grant lives at Bransford, near Worcester, with her husband Andrew. They have two adult sons.