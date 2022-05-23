Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex: 23 May 2022

The Queen has been pleased to appoint Lady Emma Barnard, DL, as Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the County of West Sussex on the retirement of Mrs Susan Pyper on 31st July 2022.

Background

Lady Emma Barnard DL was High Sheriff of West Sussex in 2017-18. She lives at Parham House, near Pulborough, an Elizabethan house with award-winning gardens owned by a charitable trust, and is Chairman of Parham Park Ltd, which maintains Parham and opens it to the public.

Lady Emma is Patron of the British Evacuees Association and the Coroner’s Court Support Service, and in June 2022 will come to the end of a six year term as Chair of the Patrons of the National Gallery, London. She is a trustee for a college fund of Lincoln College, Oxford. In West Sussex, she is an Ambassador for the Sussex Community Foundation and President of the Mary How Trust. Other organisations she supports include the West Sussex Ambulance Retirement Association, The Association of Sussex Artists and Kamelia Kids Day Nursery in Goring-by-Sea.