Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant of the County of Essex: 17 July 2026

The King has been pleased to appoint Mr Nicholas Charrington, DL, as His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the County of Essex on the retirement of Mrs Jennifer Tolhurst, CVO, on 2nd December 2026.

Nick Charrington (65) is a former High Sheriff. He is President of the Rural Community Council of Essex, Trustee of the Fowler, Smith and Jones Charity which gives grants to organisations across the county, and co-Founder of Wild Arts, which stages operas in venues across the country with a growing emphasis on outreach to children. Previous roles include founding Chair of the Essex Farm Attractions Network, Chair of Essex Farming and Wildlife Advisory Group and a committee member of the Essex Rural Development Commission.

Nick lives with his wife Sheila near Colchester at Layer Marney Tower, a popular visitor attraction and venue for many charity events. Sheila started the Essex Crafts Society and established the marketing body Essex Houses and Gardens. They have four adult children.