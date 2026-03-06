Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey: 6th March 2026

The King has been pleased to appoint Mrs Neelam Dharni Devesher, MBE, DL, as His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the County of Surrey on the retirement of Mr Michael More-Molyneux, CVO, on 3rd September 2026.

Neelam has a long and distinguished record of public service, voluntary leadership and community engagement, driven by a deep commitment to serving all communities. She has founded and led numerous initiatives that improve the quality of life for the most vulnerable communities. She is Chair of the Community Foundation for Surrey, Chair of the Surrey Minority Ethnic Forum, and Chair of the Surrey Police Hate Crime Scrutiny Panel. She works tirelessly alongside vulnerable communities to tackle inequity and discrimination, and is passionate about advancing equality of opportunity, inclusion and fairness across Surrey’s diverse communities.

Neelam lives in Oxshott. She has a son, a daughter and four grand-children.